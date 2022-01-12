Senior Connect
Missing girl in Brunswick County

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sherriff’s Office just announced they’re looking for any information on Maddison Renee Heldreth.

She is 16 years old, 5 feet tall and 125 lbs. According to their post, she was last seen near Bacon Bluff Street Sw in Supply at around 4:30 p.m. If you information, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office asks you call BCSO detective Lowrance at 910-363-7897 or 911.

***MISSING*** Maddison Renee Heldreth W/F 16 YOA 5’00” Tall 125 Lbs Brown hair Brown eyes Last seen yesterday...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

