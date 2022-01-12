Senior Connect
Investigators use vehicle’s ‘black box’ to help determine whether off-duty deputy hit Walker with vehicle

By Gilbert Baez & Joe Fisher
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - Investigators are working to piece together exactly what led Cumberland County Sheriff’s Lt. Jeffrey Hash to shoot Jason Walker over the weekend.

Using audio of the 911 calls, listening to witness statements and digging into pre-crash data stored in the “black box” of Hash’s vehicle, investigators are working to build a picture of what happened.

A vehicle’s “black box” captures information about what a driver is doing behind the wheel before impact.

Investigators are using this technology to help reconstruct the moments Hash says Walker jumped onto his hood. It captures about 5 seconds of pre-crash data, including speed, brake and seatbelt status.

Click here for the full story on WRAL.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

