Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

GOP bills in Florida would ban abortions after 15 weeks

A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1,...
A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Most abortions would be banned in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy under bills filed by Republicans on the first day of the state’s legislative session.

The measures filed Tuesday by Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Erin Grall are similar to a Mississippi law currently under challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bills have no exceptions for rape and incest but they do say an abortion outside the proposed 15 week limit would be allowed if necessary to save the mother’s life, prevent a mother’s serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP legislative leaders said they support the bills. Democrats said they will fight fiercely to derail them.

Current Florida law allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The new bills will be considered during the 60-day legislative session that began Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maleec Kwame Myers, 19
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wilmington
Protestors march for second night following shooting of Fayetteville man by off-duty deputy
Protestors march for second night following shooting of Fayetteville man by off-duty deputy
Brunswick County Schools calls emergency meeting to discuss COVID protocols
The post states that the Board of Education approved the recommendation Monday evening, citing...
Whiteville City Schools to revert to virtual learning beginning Wednesday
NHC leaders sent more than 30,000 emails in three months. Nearly a third were kept out of the public sphere.

Latest News

The medical helicopter was heading to a children's hospital with three adults and a baby on...
'Miracle situation': All 4 aboard survive helicopter crash in Pa.
People listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FACT FOCUS: Federal agents didn’t orchestrate Jan. 6 riot
New Hanover County Library hosts book sale
New Hanover County Library to hold Winter Book Sale
City of Wilmington selects first Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer
City of Wilmington selects first Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer