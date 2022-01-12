Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: typical January fare for now; watching the weekend closely

By Gabe Ross
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features a seasonable temperature trend through the end of the work and school week. Excluded in that time frame is early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start off in the frigid 20s, worthy of the heavy winter coat, gloves and extra time to warm up your car before you hit the road. By the afternoon, temperatures will rebound to the 50s and inch toward 60 by Thursday. Nights will still be cold but expect readings to stay above freezing.

Your First Alert Weather team is keeping a close eye on a cutoff low pressure system moving through the Carolinas this weekend and its interaction with a wedge of cool high pressure. Odds for precipitation are at 50-60% Saturday night and Sunday respectively, but will drop off Sunday night through Monday morning. While we’ve identified a brief window for wintry weather, modeling suggests the bulk of the falling precipitation to be in the form of rain. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this and update you, should anything change.

One trend that is holding up is another substantial drop in temperatures. Catch those details, including a look at the MLK Jr. holiday in your planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can customize a ten-day outlook for anywhere in the Cape Fear Region and beyond with your always-free WECT Weather App.

