Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick Electric customers in Bolivia to benefit from new battery energy storage technology

New battery energy storage technology coming to Bolivia.
New battery energy storage technology coming to Bolivia.(FlexGen)
By Elly Cosgrove
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - New technology coming to one rural community is expected to make energy resources more reliable and provide cost savings for customers in the long run.

Brunswick Electric will soon add what’s called battery energy storage technology in Bolivia.

The battery will charge during non-peak times. That energy will then be released during peak times, like when families are cooking dinner or getting ready for work or school in the morning.

“Peak times are the times of the day when the most people are using electricity at the same time. That’s usually when people are getting ready for work early in the morning, turning on all their appliances at once or when they get home from work and they are settling into their evening,” said Brookes Versaggi, Communications and Member Engagement Manager at Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation. “It’s also when Brunswick Electric has to pay the most for our wholesale power. So, by putting a battery online that can store energy during nonpeak times and be released onto the grid during peak times — we’re not having to purchase nearly as much whole sale power.”

Because cooperatives are not-for-profit, at-cost energy providers, customers should benefit in the long run from those cost savings.

The battery in Bolivia is one of 10 substation batteries being installed in rural locations around the state this year.

It’s being done by North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, which includes Brunswick Electric.

All of these batteries will provide 40 megawatts of power across the state, which could power 40 Walmarts.

In Brunswick County, it will power 3,000 homes for two hours in Bolivia.

The batteries are being engineered and constructed by North Carolina-based FlexGen.

The battery also improves electric reliability by providing short-term support in the case of an outage.

Brunswick Electric hopes to break ground in Bolivia soon and have it online sometime this upcoming summer.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maleec Kwame Myers, 19
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wilmington
Brunswick County Schools calls emergency meeting to discuss COVID protocols
Protestors march for second night following shooting of Fayetteville man by off-duty deputy
Protestors march for second night following shooting of Fayetteville man by off-duty deputy
The post states that the Board of Education approved the recommendation Monday evening, citing...
Whiteville City Schools to revert to virtual learning beginning Wednesday
School boards are required to revisit mask policies every month
Pender County Schools votes to keep masks optional, raise pay for substitute teachers

Latest News

The road opened after spending two days closed for railroad maintenance.
US 421 opens after two days of railroad maintenance
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call their office.
Missing girl in Brunswick County
New Hanover County Library hosts book sale
New Hanover County Library to hold Winter Book Sale
City of Wilmington selects first Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer
City of Wilmington selects first Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer