Brunswick County Schools make Thursday and Friday workdays, will require masks Tuesday

The Board of Education called an emergency meeting for this morning, January 12.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education unanimously passed a motion to make Thursday and Friday of this week workdays for county schools.

At an emergency meeting called for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the board also agreed to require staff and students to wear masks when they return to school on Tuesday. The school is currently facing a severe staffing shortage due to COVID-19 cases. There are around 160 absences, and they need to fill 65-75% of teaching positions. Some high school principals in the county have been covering up to three classes at a time.

