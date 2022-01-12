Brunswick County Schools calls emergency meeting to discuss COVID protocols

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education has called an emergency meeting to be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 to discuss COVID protocols.

School board members will meet at 8:30 a.m. ahead of the Work Session previously scheduled to begin at this time.

The meeting will be held in the Operations conference room, 199 Sessions Drive, Bolivia, North Carolina.

Due to space limitations, the emergency meeting will be closed for public attendance, but will be broadcast for public viewing on the Brunswick County Schools Livestream Channel, linked on the district website: www.bcswan.net.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.