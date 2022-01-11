Senior Connect
Whiteville City Schools to revert to virtual learning beginning Wednesday

Officials also announced that face coverings to be mandatory effective Wednesday
The post states that the Board of Education approved the recommendation Monday evening, citing the increase in the number of COVID cases among students and staff.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville City Schools will revert to virtual learning beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, through Friday, Jan. 14, the school system announced Tuesday on Facebook.

The post states that the Board of Education approved the recommendation Monday evening, citing the increase in the number of COVID cases among students and staff.

Face coverings also will be mandatory beginning Wednesday.

“Over the past week Whiteville City Schools has seen a tremendous increase in the number of COVID related cases among staff and students,” the Facebook post states. “This has significantly impacted our ability to continue in-person learning. Monday evening, the Board of Education approved the recommendation for our schools to revert to virtual learning, beginning on Wednesday, January 12 through Friday, January 14. CCP courses at Southeastern Community College will follow the normal plan of operations for Southeastern. In addition, the mandatory wearing of face coverings will begin effective tomorrow. Please stay safe.”

Posted by Whiteville City Schools on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

