Whiteville City Schools to revert to virtual learning beginning Wednesday

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville City Schools will revert to virtual learning beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, through Friday, Jan. 14, the school system announced Tuesday on Facebook.

The post states that the Board of Education approved the recommendation Monday evening, citing the increase in the number of COVID cases among students and staff.

Face coverings also will be mandatory beginning Wednesday.

“Over the past week Whiteville City Schools has seen a tremendous increase in the number of COVID related cases among staff and students,” the Facebook post states. “This has significantly impacted our ability to continue in-person learning. Monday evening, the Board of Education approved the recommendation for our schools to revert to virtual learning, beginning on Wednesday, January 12 through Friday, January 14. CCP courses at Southeastern Community College will follow the normal plan of operations for Southeastern. In addition, the mandatory wearing of face coverings will begin effective tomorrow. Please stay safe.”

