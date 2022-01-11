Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bladen Co. roundabout to close one day foe street light installation

The roundabout at NC 41 and NC 410, which opened in 2020, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The roundabout at NC 41 and NC 410, which opened in 2020, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - A roundabout south of Dublin in Bladen County will close Wednesday, Jan. 12, so street lights can be installed.

The roundabout at NC 41 and NC 410, which opened in 2020, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the NCDOT, a contractor “will install street lighting in the roundabout and on the four approaches to the circular intersection.”

“Marked signs will direct N.C. 41 drivers to N.C. 131 and Center Road,” a NCDOT news release states. “Motorists on N.C. 410 will be directed to Pleasant Grove Church Road.”

