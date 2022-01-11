Protestors march for second night following shooting of Fayetteville man by off-duty deputy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - The FBI has joined the investigation into an off-duty deputy who shot and killed a Fayetteville man, an action that has sparked protests in the city over the weekend – including another one planned for Monday night.

The Fayetteville PACT, one of the community groups demanding answers, requested the FBI and the Justice Department look into the shooting of 37-year-old Jason Walker.

While the State Bureau of Investigations is leading the criminal investigations, FBI will determine if Walker’s civil rights were violated.

