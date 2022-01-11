Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.(Source: Jones County Jail)
By Chris Thies and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – A mother was arrested for felony child abuse after her 1-year-old child tested positive for several drugs, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

WDAM reports 28-year-old Victoria Bolan was arrested Tuesday morning.

Officials said her child tested positive for methamphetamines, marijuana and ecstasy in Dec. 2021 while she had custody of the baby.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child has since been placed with family members and is safe.

It is unclear how the 1-year-old child obtained the drugs.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy Diaz bought the winning Carolina Black ticket from the Kopp’s Kwik Stop 2 on George II...
Brunswick Co. woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket
The items retrieved by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Two men arrested in Tabor City drug bust
Maleec Kwame Myers, 19
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wilmington
NHC leaders sent more than 30,000 emails in three months. Nearly a third were kept out of the public sphere.
East Bladen High School
Bladen County high schools move to remote learning due to COVID-related staffing shortages

Latest News

The Philadelphia fire department responds to a deadly rowhouse fire in Philadelphia on...
Officials: Boy ignited tree in Philadelphia duplex fire that killed 12
COVID-19 Rapid Test
More COVID tests are on the way, NC Health Department says
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris watch as Martin Luther King III lays a...
Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain