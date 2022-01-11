Man arrested in Wilmington for murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been charged with murder in New Hanover County.

Wilmington police arrested Maleec Kwame Myers on Monday in connection to the fatal shooting of Elijah Windham, 21, on Dec. 29, 2021, near Harbor and Flint Dr.

Myers, 19, was charged with 1st degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and with conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon.

From a WPD press release:

“The Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate this case and is asking anyone who may have information to please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.”

