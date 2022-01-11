Senior Connect
Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism, the department’s top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, testifying just days after the nation observed the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, said the number of FBI investigations into suspected domestic violent extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020.

“We have seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animus, as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies,” Olsen said.

The department’s National Security Division, which Olsen leads, has a counterterrorism section. But Olsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he has decided to create a specialized domestic terrorism unit “to augment our existing approach.”

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

