Increased COVID hospitalization numbers may not tell full story

A COVID-19 ICU nurse puts on gloves before heading into visit her patient.
A COVID-19 ICU nurse puts on gloves before heading into visit her patient.(Marshfield Medical Center)
By Joey Fisher
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Coronavirus hospitalizations are at their highest point in nearly a year, with patients who tested positive taking up more than 3,800 beds Monday.

The WRAL Investigates team learned that 1 in 3 of those patients actually went to the hospital for unrelated issues.

Omicron is spreading so fast that even people showing up to the hospital for unrelated issues are testing positive for COVID-19 once they arrive.

“Some people who fall from ladders or get a heart attack or have to come in because of a gallbladder issue test positive,” said Dr. David Wohl, infectious diseases specialist at UNC Health.

