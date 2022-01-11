Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: some of the coldest air of the season

By Gabe Ross
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:55 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Tuesday! The next couple of mornings, you’ll want to ensure that the people, pets, plants and exposed pipes in your life are shielded from the effects of some of the coldest air of the season. Temperatures will start off in the frigid 20s and only warm to the lower to middle 40s Tuesday amid ample sunshine.

Another trip to the deep-down 20s under clear skies Tuesday night, but warmer 50s should return Wednesday with sun and a few clouds to populate the sky.

Rain chances remain slim through the work week, but a shot of rain with a weekend low pressure system will spike rain odds. Check out those details in your planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can customize a ten-day outlook for anywhere in the Cape Fear Region and beyond with your always-free WECT Weather App.

