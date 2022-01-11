COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teachers seeks funding for magnetic chips and wands to help students build words

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Teachers are always looking for unique ways to teach the science of reading. The mission is to help students improve their ability to build words.

Kathy Butler, a preK through second grade teacher at William Township is hoping to get letter blocks, magnetic chips and wands through the DonorsChoose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“The teachers in North Carolina are learning a new method to teach the science of reading,” Butler says. “It encourages the use of hands-on manipulatives to help students retain the information being taught. We are requesting some of the items to help our students begin their science of reading journey.

Butler says on the Donors Choose site thatthe letter blocks and magnetic letter tiles will be used to build new words. The touch and read center will allow the students to blend words. The alphabet beads will help with letter recognition and fine motor skills.

Butler needs about $400. Once her project is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to help fund Ms. Butler’s project, click here.

