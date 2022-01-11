Senior Connect
City of Wilmington hires Conway as Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer

The City of Wilmington has hired Joe Conway as its first Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer.
The City of Wilmington has hired Joe Conway as its first Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer.(City of Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has hired Joe Conway as its first Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer.

Conway has worked at Novant Health/New Hanover Regional Medical Center since 2007. He was named the hospital’s Director of Health Equity and Human Experience in 2017.

“For the past four years, my work has focused on reducing social and economic barriers to healthcare in our community,” Conway said. “I look forward to joining an exceptional team of professionals at the City of Wilmington and sharing in its commitment to address similar barriers to service so that all residents can fully benefit from efforts to improve quality of life.”

Conway’s first day in the new position is Jan. 18.

“I am pleased to welcome Joe Conway to the city’s executive team,” said City Manager Tony Caudle. “The City of Wilmington is committed to delivering high-quality essential services to all our residents regardless of circumstance and being responsive to our community’s diverse needs. This position will play a vital role in driving continued improvement across all aspects of our work.”

