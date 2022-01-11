Senior Connect
Brunswick County Health Services hosts drive-thru vaccination clinic

COVID-19 vaccines will be available this week at a drive in clinic in Shallotte, NC
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services is hosting another drive-thru vaccination clinic this week for anyone 12 or older.

Anyone looking to get vaccinated can get their first and second doses if they haven’t received them, a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines if they’re immunocompromised, or a booster shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines if it has been at least 5 months since their last dose.

If you’re looking for the vaccine for children under 12 years old, you can schedule an appointment at the Brunswick County vaccines webpage.

Full details:

  • Location: Coastal Cinemas 10 Parking Lot at 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte.
  • Hours: Monday-Thursday from 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m., and Friday from 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.

Protestors march for second night following shooting of Fayetteville man by off-duty deputy
Plan to develop west bank of Cape Fear River discussion tabled by commissioners
NAACP cancels annual MLK Breakfast due to increase in COVID spread
Bladen County Schools has reinstated its mask policy
