Brunswick County Health Services hosts drive-thru vaccination clinic

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services is hosting another drive-thru vaccination clinic this week for anyone 12 or older.

Anyone looking to get vaccinated can get their first and second doses if they haven’t received them, a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines if they’re immunocompromised, or a booster shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines if it has been at least 5 months since their last dose.

If you’re looking for the vaccine for children under 12 years old, you can schedule an appointment at the Brunswick County vaccines webpage.

Full details:

Location: Coastal Cinemas 10 Parking Lot at 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte.

Hours: Monday-Thursday from 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m., and Friday from 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.