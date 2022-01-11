Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bartender’s tip leads to arrest in Key West buoy burning

This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Key West, Fla. Police are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the landmark tourism icon.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Always remember to tip your server, if you know what’s good for you.

A tourist left a bad impression in a Key West bar by ordering drinks three times on New Year’s Eve without leaving a tip.

The memory stuck with the bartender, who helped police identify the Christmas tree arsonists who damaged the city’s iconic buoy at the Southernmost Point in the United States.

The Miami Herald reports that bartender Cameron Briody recognized the man who stiffed him in a webcam video of the arson.

He and his manager then matched credit card receipts and security videos from the bar to help police crack the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy Diaz bought the winning Carolina Black ticket from the Kopp’s Kwik Stop 2 on George II...
Brunswick Co. woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket
The items retrieved by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Two men arrested in Tabor City drug bust
Maleec Kwame Myers, 19
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wilmington
NHC leaders sent more than 30,000 emails in three months. Nearly a third were kept out of the public sphere.
East Bladen High School
Bladen County high schools move to remote learning due to COVID-related staffing shortages

Latest News

The infant patient was taken to a hospital.
Medical helicopter crashes in suburban Philadelphia; no serious injuries
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Booster may soon be required to be ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels program
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teachers seeks funding for magnetic chips and wands to help students build words
A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass. Bank of America...
Bank of America slashes fees for account overdrafts
President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill