Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

3-judge panel rules to allow Republican-drawn N.C. redistricting maps to move forward

The unanimous decision by the three trial judges will be appealed by the advocacy groups and voters who challenged the new congressional and legislative lines in court.
The unanimous decision by the three trial judges will be appealed by the advocacy groups and...
The unanimous decision by the three trial judges will be appealed by the advocacy groups and voters who challenged the new congressional and legislative lines in court.(WITN)
By WBTV Web Staff and GARY D. ROBERTSON | AP
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - A North Carolina judicial panel has ruled to allow redistricting maps drawn by the Republican-controlled General Assembly to move forward, rejecting arguments that the lines were illegally politically stacked for Republicans.

The unanimous decision by the three trial judges, which followed a quick trial last week, will be appealed by the advocacy groups and voters who challenged the new congressional and legislative lines in court.

The state Supreme Court, which is expected to have the final say on the maps, had ordered the trial judges to rule by Tuesday, apparently to discourage further delays in the 2022 election schedule.

The North Carolina Supreme Court had already ruled that all state primary elections must be delayed until May 2022 so state courts can review lawsuits claiming illegal gerrymandering.

North Carolina Supreme Court delays state primary elections until May 2022 due to gerrymandering allegations

The ruling moved the primaries from March 8, 2022 to May 17, 2022. The primary is now pushed back to May 17 for all offices, including legislative seats and seats in the U.S. House and Senate.

Several civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit challenging the North Carolina Legislature’s process for drawing new state House and Senate voting maps.

Civil rights groups file lawsuit over North Carolina’s redistricting process

The lawsuit challenges state legislators’ “refusal to include racial data in its redistricting criteria” in the state before considering map proposals.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Most Read

Wendy Diaz bought the winning Carolina Black ticket from the Kopp’s Kwik Stop 2 on George II...
Brunswick Co. woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket
Maleec Kwame Myers, 19
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wilmington
The items retrieved by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Two men arrested in Tabor City drug bust
NHC leaders sent more than 30,000 emails in three months. Nearly a third were kept out of the public sphere.
East Bladen High School
Bladen County high schools move to remote learning due to COVID-related staffing shortages

Latest News

Masks are required in Bladen, Columbus and New Hanover counties, as well as Whiteville City...
Comparing COVID numbers for Southeastern North Carolina school districts
A Safe Place
A Safe Place announces new programs aimed to prevent human trafficking
How COVID-19 is impacting schools in the Cape Fear region
How COVID-19 is impacting schools in the Cape Fear region
Teacher seeks funding for magnetic chips and wands to help students read
Teacher seeks funding for magnetic chips and wands to help students read
Wilmington's "A Safe Place" advocates for Human Trafficking Awareness Day
Wilmington's "A Safe Place" advocates for Human Trafficking Awareness Day