Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Two men arrested in Tabor City drug bust

The items retrieved by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
The items retrieved by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - After an investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit, two men were arrested for alleged possession and intent to sell $20,000 worth of drugs as estimated by the CCSO.

The Vice-Narcotics Investigators began the investigation after multiple people reported illegal drug activity at 24344 Peacock Road. On January 6, the unit searched the address after acquiring a search warrant. Both Rico Antonio Smith and Forest Dean Bielinski were at the location when investigators arrived.

Investigators say they collected four handguns, three long guns, a bulletproof vest, a gas mask, over $7,000 in cash and a significant amount of drugs. These included 5.2 grams of cocaine, 9.9 grams of fentanyl, 2.1 grams of heroin, 82.2 grams of marijuana, 52 units of oxycodone, 8 units of buprenorphine, 18 strips of suboxone and 1 unit of MDMA.

Forest Dean Bielinski
Forest Dean Bielinski(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
Rico Antonio Smith
Rico Antonio Smith(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

The CCSO arrested and charged 28-year-old Bielinski with several drug related charges and for resisting a public officer. Smith, 37, was arrested and charged with several drug related charges, along with possession of firearm by a felon and maintaining a dwelling to keep/store a controlled substance.

January 10, 2022 OPERATION TAKE BACK COLUMBUS Tabor City, NC – Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics...

Posted by Columbus County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy Diaz bought the winning Carolina Black ticket from the Kopp’s Kwik Stop 2 on George II...
Brunswick Co. woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket
Classroom
N.C. COVID guidelines: Students, staff exposed to COVID-19 can return to classroom immediately if vaccinated
East Bladen High School
Bladen County high schools move to remote learning due to COVID-related staffing shortages
Person found dead after shooting in Boiling Spring Lakes
Man killed in shooting after ‘altercation,’ police say
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

Latest News

A lane of Carolina Beach Road at Southern Boulevard is closed to traffic.
Boil water advisory issued after water main leak near Carolina Beach Road
Wendy Diaz bought the winning Carolina Black ticket from the Kopp’s Kwik Stop 2 on George II...
Brunswick Co. woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket
Executive Order No. 246 focuses on building strategies for reaching net zero emissions by 2050...
Gov. Roy Cooper signs executive order detailing steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Offering all the staples of Vietnamese cuisine, Pho Cafe delivers on flavor and price.
Cape Fear Foodie: Pho You Should Know