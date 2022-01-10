Senior Connect
Police need help locating missing man

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Herman Fennell was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022 along Southern Blvd. in Wilmington.

Fennell, who has brown eyes and black hair, is 78 years old, six-feet tall, and weighs around 190 lbs.

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing and in which direction he may have been heading.

Dial 911 if you see him and call (910) 343-3609 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.

