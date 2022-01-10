Senior Connect
New Hanover County NAACP cancels Annual MLK Breakfast

MLK Celebration
MLK Celebration
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County branch of the NAACP announced Monday it is canceling the upcoming Annual MLK Breakfast out of concern about the rapidly increasing rate of COVID infections.

In a news release, President of the New Hanover County NAACP Reddgo Long, Jr. expressed his apologies for the cancellation of one of many cherished events.

“Our top priority will always be to protect our members, guests, and the volunteers who make this incredible event possible,” said Long. “This is why we made what was a difficult decision, but ultimately one that we felt was the right one.”

In response to the spread of the new variant of COVID-19, the National NAACP recently issued guidance that local chapters refrain from all large in-person gatherings until further notice.

The local branch says refunds will be distributed to those who have bought tickets; however, it also asks guests to consider using their refund as a donation to benefit NAACP youth programs ACT-SO and Youth Council, and the UNCW Chapter.

Long hopes the branch will hold a virtual event in February or March to replace the Breakfast.

