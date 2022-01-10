Boil water advisory issued after water main leak near Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A boil water advisory has been issued for approximately 60 commercial customers and 50 residential customers in the Carolina Beach Road area due to a leak on a water main, according to CFPUA.

The following addresses are affected:

the 2100 through 2400 blocks of Carolina Beach Road

the 300 and 400 blocks of Cape Fear Boulevard

the 500 through 700 blocks of Morningside Drive.

“Crews are working to complete emergency repairs to the water main and restore service as quickly as possible,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.”

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil water for one minute and allow to cool before consumption.

“Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing,” according to CFPUA.

A lane of Carolina Beach Road at Southern Boulevard is closed to traffic Monday while crews make the emergency water main repair.

“The outer southbound lane of Carolina Beach Road is closed just north and just south of Southern Boulevard. Traffic will be shifted into the inner southbound lane,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “Right turns from Southern Boulevard onto Carolina Beach Road will also be blocked during the closure but left turns will still be allowed.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.