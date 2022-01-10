Senior Connect
Health Board seeks public comments ahead of meeting about masks

(engin akyurt | Unsplash)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Health and Human Services (NHCHHS) Board seeks feedback from the public about wearing face coverings indoors by noon, Friday, January 14.

Click here to provide your comments.

The HHS Board is set to meet January 18 at 8 a.m. to reconsider the rule previously issued on August 31, 2021 as a safety measure to slow the spread of COVID-19. That mandate was lifted November 12 in an 8-4 vote, following a reduction in the positivity rate to below five percent.

On January 18, the Board will review all comments, conduct a public hearing, have a discussion, and vote on the rule’s adoption.

Last Friday, HHS Board data review sub-committee members met to discuss COVID-19 trends as a result of the spread of the Omicron variant.

NHC Health Board members discuss COVID-19 trends as Omicron variant spreads

If reinstated, the public health rule will require face coverings in all indoor public places withing New Hanover County, including offices, workplaces, business establishments, public transportation facilities and vehicle, and any place where the public may gather.

Face coverings are part of a combined public health measure that also includes education, outreach, and engagement.

