Gov. Roy Cooper signs executive order detailing steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order No. 246 on Jan. 7, 2022, titled “North Carolina’s Transformation to a Clean, Equitable Economy.”

The order urges an increase in zero-emission vehicles, such as electric cars, registered in North Carolina to at least 1,250,000 by 2030. It also looks to make zero-emission vehicles 50% of new vehicle sales in North Carolina by 2030. The order is part of a larger goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 50% of 2005 levels by 2030, and to reach net-zero emissions as soon as possible and no later than 2050.

The order asks the N.C. Governor’s Policy Office, cabinet agencies and stakeholders to create a “North Carolina Deep Decarbonization Pathways Analysis.” The analysis would be due to the governor within 12 months of the order and inform future strategies to meet the state’s emissions goals.

Section 5 of the order asks that several government agencies work together to submit a “North Carolina Clean Transportation Plan” to the Governor within 15 months of the order. As outlined in this section, recommended strategies should address increased zero-emission vehicle use, more equitable access to low-emission transportation, and a variety of other strategies for climate change policy.

“This order will assess our progress reducing climate pollution, and direct ways to curb environmental injustices, increase clean transportation options, and build more resilient communities in North Carolina,” Cooper said in a press release.

The order asks cabinet agencies consider environmental justice more often and asks each agency to develop a plan for more public participation. Each cabinet agency must also identify an “environmental justice and equity lead,” or EJ Lead. This EJ Lead would be devoted to reaching the state’s emissions goals.

