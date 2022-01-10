First Alert Forecast: wintry temperatures return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! The showers that visited while you were sleeping or working a night shift will not return: sun and few clouds dominate the forecast the next few days. Cold air is making a comeback, though! Temperatures this evening will hold onto the 40s before plummeting within a couple of ticks of 30.

Your First Alert Forecast features highs only in the 40s despite sun Tuesday, and deep-down 20s under clear skies Tuesday night. Think people, pets, plants, and possibly pipes!

See if warmth will return in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize a ten-day outlook to anywhere in the Cape Fear Region with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.