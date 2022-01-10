Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: another cold snap

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The showers that visited while you were sleeping or working a night shift will not return. Cold air is making a comeback, though! Your First Alert Forecast features high temperatures within a few pegs of 50 Monday, lows within a couple of ticks of 30 Monday night, highs only in the 40s despite sun Tuesday, and deep-down 20s under clear skies Tuesday night. Think people, pets, plants, and possibly pipes!

See if warmth will return in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize a ten-day outlook to anywhere in the Cape Fear Region with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classroom
N.C. COVID guidelines: Students, staff exposed to COVID-19 can return to classroom immediately if vaccinated
Person found dead after shooting in Boiling Spring Lakes
Man killed in shooting after ‘altercation,’ police say
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
Cars wrapped around the building for the COVID-19 testing.
COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic in Shallotte has large turnout
East Bladen High School
Bladen County high schools move to remote learning due to COVID-related staffing shortages

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 9, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 9, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. afternoon, Jan. 9, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. afternoon, Jan. 9, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 9, 2022
First Alert Forecast: brief warmup ahead of cold front
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Jan. 8, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Jan. 8, 2021