Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick Co. woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket

Wendy Diaz bought the winning Carolina Black ticket from the Kopp’s Kwik Stop 2 on George II...
Wendy Diaz bought the winning Carolina Black ticket from the Kopp’s Kwik Stop 2 on George II Highway in Southport.(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Southport woman won a $1 million prize on a $10 scratch-off ticket, according to North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Wendy Diaz bought the winning Carolina Black ticket from the Kopp’s Kwik Stop 2 on George II Highway in Southport.

Lottery officials say Diaz decided to take the lump-sum amount of $600,000 instead of an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years. She took home $426,063 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classroom
N.C. COVID guidelines: Students, staff exposed to COVID-19 can return to classroom immediately if vaccinated
Person found dead after shooting in Boiling Spring Lakes
Man killed in shooting after ‘altercation,’ police say
East Bladen High School
Bladen County high schools move to remote learning due to COVID-related staffing shortages
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
Cars wrapped around the building for the COVID-19 testing.
COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic in Shallotte has large turnout

Latest News

Executive Order No. 246 focuses on building strategies for reaching net zero emissions by 2050...
Gov. Roy Cooper signs executive order detailing steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Offering all the staples of Vietnamese cuisine, Pho Cafe delivers on flavor and price.
Cape Fear Foodie: Pho You Should Know
East Bladen High School
Bladen County high schools move to remote learning due to COVID-related staffing shortages
Cars wrapped around the building for the COVID-19 testing.
COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic in Shallotte has large turnout