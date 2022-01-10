Brunswick Co. woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Southport woman won a $1 million prize on a $10 scratch-off ticket, according to North Carolina Education Lottery officials.
Wendy Diaz bought the winning Carolina Black ticket from the Kopp’s Kwik Stop 2 on George II Highway in Southport.
Lottery officials say Diaz decided to take the lump-sum amount of $600,000 instead of an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years. She took home $426,063 after required state and federal tax withholdings.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.