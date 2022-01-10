Senior Connect
Bladen County high schools move to remote learning due to COVID-related staffing shortages

East Bladen High School
East Bladen High School(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - East Bladen High School and West Bladen High School will both move to remote learning beginning Monday, January 10 through Friday, January 14, the county school district announced Sunday.

In a series of Facebook posts, Bladen County Schools said both schools will transition to remote learning this week because of the number of staff members either testing positive for or being exposed to COVID-19.

Masks are currently optional for students and staff at Bladen County Schools. The board of education is expected to vote on whether or not to mandate masks at its meeting on Monday night.

