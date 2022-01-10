Bladen County Board of Education votes to require masks in schools

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Board of Education voted to put masks back in place in schools, effective immediately.

The board met on Monday afternoon to vote on their mask mandate in schools, as required by the law.

Bladen County schools have been mask optional since their November meeting, where they voted to drop the mandate in a close 5-4 vote.

