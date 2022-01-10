Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bladen County Board of Education votes to require masks in schools

Bladen County Schools reverse course on mask mandate
Bladen County Schools reverse course on mask mandate
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Board of Education voted to put masks back in place in schools, effective immediately.

The board met on Monday afternoon to vote on their mask mandate in schools, as required by the law.

Bladen County schools have been mask optional since their November meeting, where they voted to drop the mandate in a close 5-4 vote.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy Diaz bought the winning Carolina Black ticket from the Kopp’s Kwik Stop 2 on George II...
Brunswick Co. woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket
Classroom
N.C. COVID guidelines: Students, staff exposed to COVID-19 can return to classroom immediately if vaccinated
East Bladen High School
Bladen County high schools move to remote learning due to COVID-related staffing shortages
Person found dead after shooting in Boiling Spring Lakes
Man killed in shooting after ‘altercation,’ police say
The items retrieved by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Two men arrested in Tabor City drug bust

Latest News

East Bladen High School
Bladen County high schools move to remote learning due to COVID-related staffing shortages
New Hanover County Commissioners table discussion on West Bank development
New Hanover County Commissioners table discussion on West Bank development
NHC leaders sent more than 30,000 emails in three months.
Content of confidential emails not checked in New Hanover County
Police need help locating missing man
Wilmington police need help to find missing man