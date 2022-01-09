First Alert Forecast: brief warmup ahead of cold front

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! After a chilly Saturday in the 40s, your First Alert Forecast features a brief slingshot in highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds shifting to the southwest will aid in bringing in comfortable temperatures throughout the day.

A passing cold front will make showers likely tonight before delivering another stretch of chilly days and freezing nights early next week. Care for people, pets, and plants; temperatures may not be quite low enough to threaten pipes apart from those most exposed.

Catch more details on these changes in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.