First Alert Forecast: brief warmup ahead of cold front

By Claire Fry
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! After a chilly Saturday in the 40s, your First Alert Forecast features a brief slingshot in highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds shifting to the southwest will aid in bringing in comfortable temperatures throughout the day.

A passing cold front will make showers likely tonight before delivering another stretch of chilly days and freezing nights early next week. Care for people, pets, and plants; temperatures may not be quite low enough to threaten pipes apart from those most exposed.

Catch more details on these changes in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

