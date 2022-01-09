Senior Connect
COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic in Shallotte has large turnout

Cars wrapped around the building for the COVID-19 testing.
Cars wrapped around the building for the COVID-19 testing.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Lines wrapped around the building at a testing and vaccine clinic on Sunday afternoon, an event hosted by the Mt. Calvary Center.

“We hope that people take it seriously and come out,” said Brunswick County Health Worker Jennifer Beckley. “We’re giving out free PPE, free support, and free education.”

The event was held at St. Brendan’s Catholic Church in Shallotte, where free tests and free shots were available for everyone, even if they were uninsured.

“Going into the communities, we’re reaching out to people that maybe don’t have insurance or have the time to get off work,” said Beckley. “As a community health worker, that is vital.”

For the COVID-19 testing, they had a drive-thru clinic, where cars overflowed into the church’s parking lot. This was one of many events the organization has put on to reach out to the community.

“We care. We care about our communities,” said Beckley. “We want you well, we want you to get access to health care, and as a community, we need you well. We need you educated. That’s what we are here for.”

The organization doesn’t plan on stopping here. They are looking for more businesses and organizations to host these types of clinics.

“Open your business up to us and let us have a clinic there so we can reach the neighborhoods, the communities, and the children to get them vaccinated,” said Beckley.

