5th annual Art and the Bloom event continues despite pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - “It’s a very unique event here for the Wilmington area,” said Kathy Gresham, president of the Harbor Island Garden Club.

This is the fifth year in a row the Art and the Bloom event has brought in local artists, designers and vendors.

“We have over 30 local artists--their artwork is coming from private collections or from local art galleries-- and we have 30 floral designers from North and South Carolina,” Gresham said. “They are each randomly given one of the pieces of art and do a floral design that is inspired by that piece of art, so, beautiful, very creative floral designs here.”

Some artists said that seeing what designers put together gives them a renewed appreciation for each person’s creativity.

“When I see the artwork in tandem with someone else’s interpretation it makes me stop for a second and re-look and see maybe they spotted something in their floral design that I completely missed in the artwork and it gives me a full appreciation,” said floral designer Patti Jacaruso.

Organizers were expecting around three to four hundred guests, but said by the end of the weekend close to five or six hundred people will have come through the exhibit. “We’re really pleased with the turnout for all of the events,” Gresham said.

The event also included some demonstration classes for different pieces of art, and afternoon tea sessions. Vendors there has sculpture art, jewelry, and much more.

With many events getting cancelled from the Omicron surge, organizers made this year possible, yet again, thanks to masks and social distancing. “Everyone in the room is wearing masks and we have a smaller classroom size to make sure that there was good space for people,” Gresham said.

Despite the pandemic, organizers and event attendees were motivated to give back to the community. “I think people were anxious to get out. They’ve gotten through the holidays, they’re healthy and they’re coming out. We actually had a line to buy tickets, so that’s a good sign,” Jacaruso said. “We’re pleased, despite all of the hardships.”

All proceeds go back into the community through the Harbor Island and New Hanover County Garden Clubs.

“It’s not only a great, beautiful event to experience, but it’s also supporting the beautification of our community as well,” Gresham said.

