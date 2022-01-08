First Alert Forecast: temperature swings abound

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Saturday morning! Your First Alert Forecast features a cold snap as wintry northwest winds bluster across the Cape Fear Region. After a start in the middle to upper 20s, and plentiful sunshine, temperatures will flail in the chilly 40s and 50s amid northeasterly breezes Saturday. Winds will shift to the southwest Sunday and will briefly slingshot highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

With a cursory look at your First Alert Forecast, you might say things look very dry because daytime rain odds are slim. One of the nights presents a strong rain signal, though. Here's a showery future radar model snapshot for Sunday night with the next front rolling through... pic.twitter.com/sawEFuTNob — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) January 7, 2022

A passing cold front will make showers probable Sunday night before delivering another stretch of chilly days and freezing nights early next week. Care for people, pets, and plants; temperatures may not be quite low enough to threaten pipes apart from those most exposed.

