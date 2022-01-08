Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperature swings abound

By Gabe Ross
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Saturday morning! Your First Alert Forecast features a cold snap as wintry northwest winds bluster across the Cape Fear Region. After a start in the middle to upper 20s, and plentiful sunshine, temperatures will flail in the chilly 40s and 50s amid northeasterly breezes Saturday. Winds will shift to the southwest Sunday and will briefly slingshot highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A passing cold front will make showers probable Sunday night before delivering another stretch of chilly days and freezing nights early next week. Care for people, pets, and plants; temperatures may not be quite low enough to threaten pipes apart from those most exposed.

Catch more details on these changes in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

