Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Amazon shortens COVID paid leave time for U.S. employees

1722_Amazonworker_Gray
1722_Amazonworker_Gray(KVLY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The company announced the updated amended policy to employees on Friday.

It will cut isolation time from 10 to seven days, providing for a total of up to 40 hours of paid leave.

The policy change is effective immediately and applies to all its U.S. employees regardless of vaccination status.

Amazon says the decrease in the paid leave corresponds to the newly shortened isolation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All employees must report a positive diagnosis and the company says additional leave options are available for those who are still sick after one week.

The new guidance from the CDC says those with COVID-19 can isolate for five days if they have no symptoms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While no one has been charged in the incident, law enforcement officials have said this was an...
Victim of Wilmington shooting dies in the hospital
Person found dead after shooting in Boiling Spring Lakes
Man killed in shooting after ‘altercation,’ police say
Bald Head Island revises social media policy following police officer's offensive social media...
Bald Head Island updates social media policy after WECT report on officer’s questionable posts
Kraybill noted that Justice's action was a code of ethics violation
NHC Board of Education will vote to censure board member
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services took place Friday for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton

Latest News

NHC Health Board members discuss COVID-19 trends as Omicron variant spreads
NHC Health Board subcommittee discusses COVID data
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet a fire official as they tour a neighborhood...
Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims
NHC DHHS Board data review subcommittee members meet with county health officials
NHC Health Board members discuss COVID-19 trends as Omicron variant spreads
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule