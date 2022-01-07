Senior Connect
WDI kicks off drive to collect cold weather gear for people in need

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A drive to collect cold weather gear to distribute to downtown Wilmington’s unsheltered population has been jump started by Wilmington Downtown iNC (WDI).

To kick off the Warm-Up Wilmington Collection Drive, WDI will donate $250 worth of new items to distribute to those in need.

WDI is seeking donations of various new and unused items to help those without shelter cope during the cold weather.

  • Handwarmers
  • Hats, gloves, scarves
  • Coats, ponchos
  • Long-sleeved shirts/t-shirts, sweaters
  • Men’s/Women’s sweatsuits
  • Sleeping bags
  • Men’s/Women’s undergarments, socks
  • Backpacks
  • Small toiletries: toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, hand sanitizer (no mouthwash please)

Items can be dropped off throughout January at a collection bin inside Common Desk – Wilmington located at 226 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington.

