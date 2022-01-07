Suspect facing attempted first degree murder charges placed under $1 million bond

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man arrested during a traffic stop in Florence County was returned to Bladen County January 6 to face charges in connection with a shooting in Elizabethtown on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Warrants were issued for 34-year-old Curtis Sanders Cromartie of Elizabethtown following the shooting of 37-year-old Franklin Quentil Pharr who was with friends at a residence off Mercer-Mill Road at the time of the incident. Pharr was treated at Bladen County Hospital after being shot in the torso.

Witnesses described two black males in a gray car that pulled out a silver revolver and fired three to four times, striking Pharr. The vehicle sped off toward Elizabethtown.

An investigation led Sheriff’s deputies to Cromartie who was arrested on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Possession of A Firearm By A Felon. He was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $290,000 secure bond.

During Cromartie’s first appearance in the Bladen County District Court, January 7, his bond was raised to $1,000,000.

