Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Suspect facing attempted first degree murder charges placed under $1 million bond

Information was obtained that led investigators to obtain warrants for Curtis Sanders...
Information was obtained that led investigators to obtain warrants for Curtis Sanders Cromartie, 34 of Elizabethtown(Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man arrested during a traffic stop in Florence County was returned to Bladen County January 6 to face charges in connection with a shooting in Elizabethtown on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Warrants were issued for 34-year-old Curtis Sanders Cromartie of Elizabethtown following the shooting of 37-year-old Franklin Quentil Pharr who was with friends at a residence off Mercer-Mill Road at the time of the incident. Pharr was treated at Bladen County Hospital after being shot in the torso.

Witnesses described two black males in a gray car that pulled out a silver revolver and fired three to four times, striking Pharr. The vehicle sped off toward Elizabethtown.

An investigation led Sheriff’s deputies to Cromartie who was arrested on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Possession of A Firearm By A Felon. He was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $290,000 secure bond.

During Cromartie’s first appearance in the Bladen County District Court, January 7, his bond was raised to $1,000,000.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While no one has been charged in the incident, law enforcement officials have said this was an...
Victim of Wilmington shooting dies in the hospital
Person found dead after shooting in Boiling Spring Lakes
Man killed in shooting after ‘altercation,’ police say
Bald Head Island revises social media policy following police officer's offensive social media...
Bald Head Island updates social media policy after WECT report on officer’s questionable posts
Kraybill noted that Justice's action was a code of ethics violation
NHC Board of Education will vote to censure board member
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services taking place Friday for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton

Latest News

Sheriff’s plan to keep inmates out of jail has saved roughly $5 million
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services taking place Friday for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. hits record with over 28,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day, 31% positivity rate
Person found dead after shooting in Boiling Spring Lakes
Man killed in shooting after ‘altercation,’ police say