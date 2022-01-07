Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Person found dead after shooting in Boiling Spring Lakes

Person found dead after shooting in Boiling Spring Lakes
Person found dead after shooting in Boiling Spring Lakes(Gray News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department found a person dead from a shooting at around 10 p.m. yesterday.

Police arrived after reports of shots fired near Windemere Drive and Masters Drive. From what they can tell, the person had some sort of fight right before they were shot. However, the perpetrator fled the scene before police arrived. The BSLPD reports this is an isolated incident.

The BSLPD continues to investigate the shooting with the help of the NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Brunswick County Office of the District Attorney. Tips can be sent to BSLPD Detective Sergeant Eric Mahoney by phone at (910) 363-0011 or by email at emahoney@cityofbdsl.org.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While no one has been charged in the incident, law enforcement officials have said this was an...
Victim of Wilmington shooting dies in the hospital
Bald Head Island revises social media policy following police officer's offensive social media...
Bald Head Island updates social media policy after WECT report on officer’s questionable posts
Kraybill noted that Justice's action was a code of ethics violation
NHC Board of Education will vote to censure board member
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services announced for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton
The shooting happened on Haw Branch Road around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Son of North Carolina police officer shot by father has died

Latest News

Jacksonville Police are still searching for Amari Gabriel Christiansen who went missing in...
Amber Alert: 6-year-old gone missing in Jacksonville, NC
WDI is seeking donations of various new and unused items to help those without shelter cope...
WDI kicks off drive to collect cold weather gear for people in need
The discussion continues over proposed developments on the west bank of the Cape Fear River.
County leaders to consider development proposals on west bank of Cape Fear River
Cape Fear River
New Hanover County commissioners want more time to discuss vision for developments on west bank of Cape Fear River