Person found dead after shooting in Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department found a person dead from a shooting at around 10 p.m. yesterday.

Police arrived after reports of shots fired near Windemere Drive and Masters Drive. From what they can tell, the person had some sort of fight right before they were shot. However, the perpetrator fled the scene before police arrived. The BSLPD reports this is an isolated incident.

The BSLPD continues to investigate the shooting with the help of the NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Brunswick County Office of the District Attorney. Tips can be sent to BSLPD Detective Sergeant Eric Mahoney by phone at (910) 363-0011 or by email at emahoney@cityofbdsl.org.

