NHC Health Board subcommittee to review COVID-19 data

New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Health and Human Services (HHS) Board’s data review subcommittee will meet at 3 p.m. Friday, January 7, to review COVID-19 data and current statistics.

The subcommittee was formed at its December meeting to work with staff and include the newly formed Pandemic Operations Team with this goal:

...to develop a clear methodology of statistical analysis, including hospital, CDC and NCDHHS data, in order to make a data-informed decision related to the face coverings health rule and other protective measures related to the pandemic.

The group will review statistics from Novant Health’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center, along with CDC and NCDHHS data in order to inform the full HHS Board ahead of its January 18 discussion about potential face covering rules and any other protective measures that may be required.

The meeting is open for the public to listen, but does not include public comments. Anyone can attend the meeting in person at the HHS building, located at 1650 Greenfield Street, in multipurpose room B or listen by calling 336-218-2051, then entering 25579306# as the meeting ID.

