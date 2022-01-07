Senior Connect
N.C. Insurance Commissioner honors 9-year-old girl for fire rescue

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A nine-year-old girl was honored by the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Thursday for her quick actions in November that saved her family from a fire that destroyed their home.

Isabella Boyd received the Commissioner’s Award for Heroism from Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, at a ceremony Thursday afternoon at Tabor City Middle School.

In the early morning hours of November 29, nine-year-old Boyd was awakened by heat coming from an electric space heater fire beside her bed.

Boyd woke her five-year-old sister, Ava, and they escaped the room, receiving burns as they passed the heater. Isabella then went room to room to wake up other family members and all five were able to get out of the house alive.

The home was totally destroyed by the fire and the community rallied to raise funds to help the family.

