Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

High school athlete dies from injuries sustained during hockey game

A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who...
A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.(JohnAlexandr // Canva)
By Andrew Masse
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete in Connecticut who died from an accident during a hockey game.

According to WFSB, a student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The athlete’s name was not released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While no one has been charged in the incident, law enforcement officials have said this was an...
Victim of Wilmington shooting dies in the hospital
Bald Head Island revises social media policy following police officer's offensive social media...
Bald Head Island updates social media policy after WECT report on officer’s questionable posts
Kraybill noted that Justice's action was a code of ethics violation
NHC Board of Education will vote to censure board member
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services announced for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton
The shooting happened on Haw Branch Road around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Son of North Carolina police officer shot by father has died

Latest News

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences
James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond....
Parents returning to court, teen waives hearing in Michigan school shooting
Person found dead after shooting in Boiling Spring Lakes
Person found dead after shooting in Boiling Spring Lakes
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close as police arrest suspect 35 years later
The FDA has cut down on the wait for those seeking to get their Moderna vaccine booster.
FDA cuts interval for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster