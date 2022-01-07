Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: colder with wintry winds

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast begins with a cold snap as wintry northwest winds bluster across the Cape Fear Region Friday. Gusts over 20 mph are possible and, despite plentiful sunshine, temperatures will flail in the chilly 40s and 50s.

As winds slacken under clear skies, temperatures are primed to nosedive Friday night. Expect lows in the middle to upper 20s - coldest inland - by daybreak Saturday. Care for people, pets, and plants; temperatures may not be quite low enough to threaten pipes apart from those most exposed.

Your First Alert Forecast presses forward with high temperatures near a crisp 50 for Saturday and a near a noticeably milder 70 by Sunday. A passing cold front will make showers probable Sunday night before delivering another stretch of chilly days and freezing nights early next week.

Catch more details on these changes in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

