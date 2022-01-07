Amber Alert: 6-year-old gone missing in Jacksonville, NC

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - As of 9:08 a.m. today, 6-year-old Amari Gabriel Christiansen remains missing.

He is 4 feet tall exactly with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he wore a black long sleeve shirt which said, “game on,” blue shark sweatpants, a navy blue jacket and a pair of black sneakers. He also had a power ranger backpack and a Minecraft or Paw Patrol lunch box. He was last seen at a mobile home complex near 553 Corbin St, Jacksonville, N.C.

Jacksonville Police first issued the alert at 1:27 a.m. Anybody with information should call the JPD at (910) 938-7585, 911 or *HP.

