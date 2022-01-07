Senior Connect
Amber Alert: 6-year-old gone missing in Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville Police are still searching for Amari Gabriel Christiansen who went missing in...
Jacksonville Police are still searching for Amari Gabriel Christiansen who went missing in Jacksonville, N.C. overnight.(Jacksonville Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - As of 9:08 a.m. today, 6-year-old Amari Gabriel Christiansen remains missing.

He is 4 feet tall exactly with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he wore a black long sleeve shirt which said, “game on,” blue shark sweatpants, a navy blue jacket and a pair of black sneakers. He also had a power ranger backpack and a Minecraft or Paw Patrol lunch box. He was last seen at a mobile home complex near 553 Corbin St, Jacksonville, N.C.

Jacksonville Police first issued the alert at 1:27 a.m. Anybody with information should call the JPD at (910) 938-7585, 911 or *HP.

