Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wife of missing girl’s father charged with welfare fraud

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP/Gray News) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says the wife of a man whose daughter went missing in 2019 has been charged with welfare fraud for collecting food stamps in her name.

In a statement Thursday, the agency says Kayla Montgomery has been charged one with one count of welfare fraud for obtaining $1,500 in food stamps from December 2019 to June 2021 for Harmony Montgomery even though the girl was not living with Kayla and her husband Adam Montgomery.

Adam Montgomery has been charged on several counts including failing to have Harmony in his custody.

Officials are still searching for Harmony.

She was last seen at a residence in Manchester in October 2019, but police said her disappearance was only recently brought to their attention.

The mayor’s office said they received an email from someone expressing concern about Harmony’s well-being.

The most recent photos available of Harmony were taken when she was about 5 years old.

The father is being held without bail on charges related to his 7-year-old daughter, Harmony...
The father is being held without bail on charges related to his 7-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing for more than two years.

When last seen, she was about 4 feet tall. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is blind in her right eye, so she may be wearing glasses.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen her in the last couple of years to give them a call or text 603-203-6060.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

DA Ben David and Carolina Beach Police Chief Vic Ward contacted the State Bureau of...
Carolina Beach officer charged with felony larceny; pending cases under review
One has died after a fire on N Kerr Ave as reported by deputy fire marshal Raymond Griswold.
Cause of deadly fire off North Kerr Avenue under investigation
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that resulted in one person dead and...
Man suspected of New Year’s Eve murder turns himself in
Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
District Attorney: No deputy will be charged in fatal shooting of man who held girl hostage
The shooting happened on Haw Branch Road around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Son of North Carolina police officer shot by father has died

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. hits record with over 24,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day
People line up at a COVID-19 testing center Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in San Fernando, Calif....
WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases but fewer deaths
President Joe Biden spoke following his speech at the Capitol recognizing one year since the...
Biden on Jan. 6: 'You have to recognize the extent of the wound'
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
Cause undetermined in Philadelphia house fire that killed 12
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection