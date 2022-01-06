Victim of Wilmington shooting dies in the hospital

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The victim of a shooting in Wilmington last week has passed away due to his injuries after a week in the hospital.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the 21-year-old man was driven to New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Dec. 29, 2021. Investigators ultimately determined the shooting occurred in an area along Harbor and Flint Drive.

While no one has been charged in the incident, law enforcement officials have said this was an isolated incident.

“WPD is continuing to investigate and is asking residents of that area or anyone else who may have information to please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC,” the police department wrote in a news release. “The public can also use the Tip 411 app.

The victim’s name has not yet been released due to family notification.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.