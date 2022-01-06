Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

QVC to close distribution center after fire, lays off 1,953

A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network, causing extensive damage to the facility.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A filing with state officials says the company that runs QVC is shutting down a North Carolina distribution center heavily damaged by a fire, putting nearly 2,000 people out of work.

News outlets report that on Dec. 29, Qurate Retail Group filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining and Notification notice with the North Carolina Department of Commerce announcing its plans.

Records show the company is permanently closing and expected to lay off employees from Feb. 1 through the middle of the year.

QRG says workers will be provided with an opportunity to seek employment at other locations across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DA Ben David and Carolina Beach Police Chief Vic Ward contacted the State Bureau of...
Carolina Beach officer charged with felony larceny; pending cases under review
One has died after a fire on N Kerr Ave as reported by deputy fire marshal Raymond Griswold.
Cause of deadly fire off North Kerr Avenue under investigation
While no one has been charged in the incident, law enforcement officials have said this was an...
Victim of Wilmington shooting dies in the hospital
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that resulted in one person dead and...
Man suspected of New Year’s Eve murder turns himself in
Kraybill noted that Justice's action was a code of ethics violation
NHC Board of Education will vote to censure board member

Latest News

The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
No word on cause of Philadelphia house fire that killed 12
FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for a photo on Feb. 17, 2005, at the Regent Beverly...
Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services announced for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton
Heather Cimellaro, builds a toy house with her twins, Milo, left, and Charlie, at their home,...
Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots