NHC Health Department offers COVID boosters to anyone 12 and older

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services is now offering booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 and older after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved boosters for children ages 12 to 15 this week.

Also this week, the CDC shortened the interval for eligibility for the booster from six months to five months. The booster interval recommendation for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (two months) or the Moderna vaccine (six months) has not changed.

“This new guidance from our country’s top health officials expands eligibility and signals the importance of getting a booster and being vaccinated,” said NHC’s new Pandemic Operations Manager Jon Campbell. “We strongly encourage anyone five and older to be vaccinated, and that adolescents — those 12 to 17 — get the booster once they have reached the five-month mark after their initial series of Pfizer vaccinations. No vaccine gives someone 100 percent immunity, but by getting the full series of COVID vaccines and a booster, a person is much better protected and less likely to suffer severe illness from the virus. Our vaccine clinics are open, and we hope individuals and families will take advantage of them to protect themselves, their loved ones and our community.”

This week, the CDC also recommended an additional primary dose of the Pfizer vaccine for moderately or severely immunocompromised 5-11-year-olds 28 days after receiving their second shot. Families are advised to consult with their physician to determine eligibility for this dose.

“The omicron variant is circulating quickly through our community and is very contagious, which has made our cases increase significantly,” said Health and Human Service Director Donna Fayko. “We encourage everyone to be even more vigilant right now – wear a mask, test and stay home if you are sick, and try to avoid crowded indoor spaces. The good news is that this variant doesn’t seem to cause as severe of illness and the number of people hospitalized also seems manageable at this time, and we want to ensure that continues.”

The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Vaccination Clinics at 1650 Greenfield Street and Independence Mall are offering initial vaccines and boosters to anyone who is eligible. Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by visiting TakeMyShot.NC.gov. Walk-ups are accepted at both clinic locations and vaccines will be administered based on availability.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.