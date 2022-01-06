NHC Board of Education will vote to censure board member

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education will meet Friday, January 14 and vote to possibly censure a board member.

During the board’s meeting Tuesday night, board member Stephanie Kraybill accused fellow board member Judy Justice of sharing confidential/personal information with someone who is not part of the board.

Kraybill noted that was a code of ethics violation.

Justice commented the matter should be discussed in closed session.

The censure does not come with any consequences; it would just let Justice know the board disapproves of her actions.

