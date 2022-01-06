Leland Fire/Rescue joins Cape Fear Regional Special Teams

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland Fire/Rescue has teamed up with the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) by joining the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams, a collaboration that allows member agencies to share personnel, equipment and training facilities when needed.

The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams was formed in July 2021 as a way to pool resources and become more efficient.

“Leland Police Chief Brad Shirley and I are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams,” said Leland Fire/Rescue Chief Chris Langlois. “This opportunity will allow us to contribute to the success of the team and to make these resources available to our community when they are needed.”

During times of need, regional response may include Crisis Negotiation, SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics), and the Bomb Squad response in the jurisdiction of any partner agency.

“I am very glad that Leland Fire/Rescue is coming on board to join the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams,” said Wilmington Chief of Police, Donny Williams. “I have great respect for the Chief and his staff. They are working hard each day to provide their residents with high quality services. I know that this partnership will also greatly benefit the residents of Wilmington. By bringing additional specially trained personnel onto the team, we will be able to deliver increased services faster during critical times of need.”

The regional team will continue to work with other public safety agencies to provide emergency services across the region.

